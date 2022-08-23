Video: Lucas Digne gives Aston Villa comfortable lead as goalkeeper falls over

Aston Villa now have a comfortable lead in their EFL Cup tie as they lead Bolton Wanderers 3-1 thanks to a goal from Lucas Digne.

The Birmingham club went a goal down to the League One side but goals from Luiz, Ings and now Digne have put them in control of the tie.

The left-back’s goal was not anything special but what was the goalkeeper doing?

Bolton goalkeeper, Joel Dixon, began to sprint out to try and meet the Villa man but backed out of it, which was his first mistake. The goalkeeper as a result seemed to lose track of his positioning and then just fell over after diving whilst the ball was past him to complete a weird sequence of goalkeeping.