West Ham announce the signing of Emerson Palmieri on four-year deal

West Ham United have signed Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The Hammers will pay their fellow Londoners a guaranteed £13m for the left-back plus £2m add-ons, reports Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian international signing a deal until 2026 with the option of another year.

West Ham have been after a left-back all summer to compete with Aaron Cresswell for the position in Moyes’s team and their main target was Filip Kostic, as reported by Sky Sports, but the Irons missed out on the Serbian star to Juventus as he wanted to play Champions League football.

Emerson leaves Chelsea after four years having joined the club back in 2018 from Roma. The 28-year-old eventually ended up competing with Ben Chilwell for the left-back spot in the London club’s team and never managed to win the spot, with Marcos Alonso competing for the position also.

The Italian international spent last season on loan with Lyon and has now secured a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge and will be hoping for a better time with his new London club.