West Ham must significantly improve offer for Belgian leader in midfield

David Moyes is still looking to strengthen his midfield in the remaining nine deals of the transfer window, but West Ham must fork out in order to make that happen.

It appears that the option the Hammers have settled on to do that is Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken. The 29-year-old Belgian lynchpin is captain of the Belgian champions and an instrumental part of their team.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have made an €11m (£9.26m) bid for Vanaken, with further add-ons available. That offer appears to have been roundly dismissed by Romano however and it appears as if a fee closer to €20m might be required to force their hand.

West Ham have submitted a new bid for Hans Vanaken. €11m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, but it’s not enough to convince Brugge. ??? #WHUFC It’s unlikely that Club Brugge will let their captain leave 9 days before end of transfer window for anywhere near that offer. pic.twitter.com/plbmAtaTSR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

Vanaken has 21 caps for Belgium and has also made 56 appearances in European football with Brugge, where he has been for seven seasons. He would bring a wealth of experience to West Ham and standing at nearly 6’5, has the physicality that Moyes often seeks in midfield.