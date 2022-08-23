West Ham have reportedly had a bid rejected for Flamengo youngster Lazaro with the transfer window deadline looming.

The midfielder, 20, has made 56 appearances for his club over the span of his contract in which he made his debut in September 2020.

The Hammers are looking to embed youth into their club under what appears to be a new era under David Moyes.

And Flamengo director Marcos Bras has admitted that the Irons have made a bid to sign one of his prized assets – which was turned down.

“In fact, there was the proposal (from West Ham), and Flamengo understands that it has to be improved,” Bras told UOL, as relayed by Sport Witness.

“Whether it will be improved or not does not depend on us. We are waiting. Lazaro is a very important player; we can count on him.

“It depends a lot more on who wants to buy him, because we don’t want to sell him. They already know how much we want.”

The London club have lost their first three games of the season, albeit against tough opposition in Manchester City, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

