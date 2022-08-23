West Ham submit new bid for midfielder but move is unlikely

West Ham have submitted a new bid for Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken after their first attempt was rejected by the Belgian club. 

The Hammers’ new offer is a reported €11m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, but that won’t be enough to convince Brugge to part ways with their captain, reports Fabrizio Romano.

With just nine days to go before the transfer window shuts, Brugge will want a lot more if they are to leave one of their best players to depart the club.

According to The Guardian, West Ham’s first bid was around £8m, therefore, their valuation of the midfielder has not increased that much.

It is easy to see why David Moyes wants Vanaken, as he has hit double figures in each of the last 11 seasons and has scored over 100 goals in 339 Club Brugge games.

That is quite impressive for a midfielder and it is a trait highly valued by Premier League clubs.

The 29-year-old has been at Brugge since 2015 and now would be a perfect time for a move. Should West Ham want to sign the Belgian international though, a bigger bid will need to be submitted before Deadline Day.

