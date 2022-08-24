Manchester United vlogger slams “abysmal” transfer planning following latest reports

Manchester United are at risk of spending too much money on the transfer of Antony, according to Red Devils super-fan and vlogger Mark Goldbridge.

There continues to be speculation linking the Ajax winger with Man Utd in a big-money move, and Goldbridge is concerned about the club’s “abysmal” planning that could lead to them over-paying for the player.

Although Goldbridge says he likes Antony as a player, he’s unsure if it’s worth paying quite so much for him and putting him under pressure to perform straight away because of that big price tag that will make him an easy target for critics in the press.

See below for his comments in full…

United surely need to strengthen their attack after the relative lack of impact from the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in recent times, but we’ve seen them over-spend on big names in the past.

Deals for the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria didn’t work out, and Antony could be another who’ll fail to live up to expectations.

