Arsenal offer 24-year-old to multiple Premier League clubs

Arsenal have offered Ainsley Maitland-Niles to a number of Premier League clubs as they hope to sell the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has been out of favour at the Emirates for a while now and spent the last two seasons on loan, with his most recent spell playing out at Roma.

Maitland-Niles joined the Serie A side for the second half of last season but couldn’t break into Jose Mourinho’s team and played just eight matches for the Giallorossi, totalling just 491 minutes of game time, and as a result, was not offered a permanent deal by the Italian side.

Arsenal want to sell the midfielder this summer but could also be open to a loan move with the option of a permanent deal.

The Gunners have offered him to multiple clubs in order to make that, reports talkSPORT, but whether anything materialises will be seen over the next few days.

Southampton, Bournemouth and West Ham United are the clubs who are in discussions with Arsenal over a move for Maitland-Niles, states talkSPORT.

The 24-year-old needs to choose a club that will offer him the most game time or else his development will stagnate even further.

At such a young age, there is still plenty of time for the Englishman to make his mark on the game but this next transfer needs to be the right one or else the midfielder will find himself falling down the levels of the sport.