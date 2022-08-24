Arsenal reach an agreement to send Pepe on loan for the season

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Nice to send Nicolas Pepe on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old is set to travel to France after the club’s agreed on the season-long move that will be a straight loan with no option to buy.

There is still work to do before the deal can be officially confirmed but it is hoped that Pepe’s temporary transfer will be completed in the coming days, reports The Athletic.

With the Ivory Coast star set to leave the club, Arsenal can now move for a new winger and the Gunners have been linked to Wolves’ Pedro Neto over the last few days, as reported by the Mirror.

Neto would be a big upgrade on Pepe, who never lived up to expectations at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old became the Gunners’ record signing following a £72m move from Lille in the summer of 2019 and the London club ended up getting 27 goals and 21 assists across 112 games in return for their investment.

The Ivory Coast international will be hoping for better fortunes in France, in the hope that he can save his Arsenal career.