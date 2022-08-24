Arsenal are reportedly likely to come back in for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international was left on the bench in Leicester’s last game, adding to the speculation over his future that has dominated headlines for so much of the summer.

Arsenal could do with a new midfielder, and Tielemans makes sense as an ideal target due to being in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Arsenal now look set to revive their interest in Tielemans late on in the transfer window, as there seems to be the expectation that his asking price could fall.

The 25-year-old has supposedly been viewed as too expensive for a player who is on course to be a free agent in a year’s time, according to the report, so that could put pressure on Leicester to lower their demands.

Arsenal fans will surely hope an agreement can be reached, as Mikel Arteta arguably lacks much depth in the middle of the park, with Thomas Partey having fitness issues in his time in north London, while the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have not really been consistent enough.