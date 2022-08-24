Aston Villa have reportedly joined the hotly contested race to sign Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga has fallen out of favour at Tottenham after bursting onto the scene whilst Jose Mourinho was the manager. The young defender was highly-rated coming through the ranks, but as Tottenham have looked to strengthen he’s found himself falling down the pecking order at the club.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Nottingham Forest and AC Milan have both held talks over the potential signing of Tanganga, but a deal is yet to be finalised by either club.

Now, another Premier League side has entered the race, with Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reporting that Aston Villa are interested in signing Tanganga this summer, with Diego Carlos facing a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Tanganga would provide Villa with a versatile option in defence, having played at full-back on either side as well as in the middle.

With Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet all brought into the improve Antonio Conte’s defence this summer, it seems likely that they’d allow Tanganga to move on in search of first-team football.