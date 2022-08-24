He’s scored against Premier League sides plenty in the past, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done it yet against, this time against Manchester City for Barcelona – giving Chelsea fans potential hope that he could do it for the Blues should he move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Gabonese international move to Catalonia for free in January in a move that many criticised Mikel Arteta for as it left them threadbare up front for the second half of the season.

Showcasing the superb form he showed for the majority of his Emirates career on the east coast of Spain, Aubameyang has become one of Europe’s elite strikers once again under Xavi Hernandez.

It has alerted Chelsea to potentially making a move for him before the end of the window, according to reports – although it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

But with a goal against Pep Guardiola’s men in a pre-season friendly at the Nou Camp, Blues fans will be hopeful of him replicating his exploits should a move to west London transpire.

The strike came after Julian Alvarez had opened the scoring for City just moments earlier.

