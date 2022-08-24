Bayern Munich look to beat Manchester United to the signing of Dutchman

Bayern Munich are looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer. The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away, but it appears De Jong would prefer to stay in Spain come the end of the transfer window.

With just a few days remaining in the window, it’s looking increasingly likely that De Jong will stay at the club, despite major interest from Manchester United, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to CaughtOffside, via his Substack column.

Now, according to SPORT, Bayern Munich are looking to sign De Jong this summer on a loan deal.

With little time left in the window, Barcelona may be reluctant to sell De Jong. As the days go by, there’s less time for the Spanish giants to sort a replacement for the Dutchman, so he could be set to stay in Spain for the remainder of the season.

With Manchester United signing Casemiro, De Jong may not be a priority anymore, so Bayern could have a free run at signing the 25-year-old.