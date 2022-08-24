Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Keita is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season on a free transfer, if the two parties fail to agree a new deal.

With his contract set to expire, Liverpool may be forced to sell the midfielder in the coming days, or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Keita is currently injured, and with Liverpool struggling so far this season, reinforcements in midfield may be necessary.

Dortmund are now reportedly interested in signing Keita, according to the Mirror, and a sale could happen, with Klopp unable to rely on Keita due to his regular injuries.

The report claims Moises Caicedo from Brighton is being lined up as a potential replacement, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool continue their transfer business before the window closes.

With Thiago also out injured, any sale involving Keita would surely mean Liverpool have a replacement lined up instantly, as they’ve already struggled with their depth in midfield, so allowing another player to leave would only be detrimental to their squad.