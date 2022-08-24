Bruno Lage breaks silence on Arsenal’s interest in Pedro Neto

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has spoken out on Arsenal’s potential interest in Portuguese forward Pedro Neto.

Neto has been linked with a move away from Wolves this summer, after the Midlands club brought in Goncalo Guedes to bolster their attack.

Since the start of the season, Neto has been heavily involved in the Wolves squad in the Premier League, and manager Lage has now addressed rumours linking him to Arsenal this summer.

Bruno Lage on Arsenal interest in Pedro Neto: "I heard about that, but nothing has come to us. It's normal to have this interest – but no one told me nothing about any proposals, so I cannot confirm nothing". ?? #AFC #WWFC Arsenal are focused on Nicolas Pépé departure now. pic.twitter.com/wCvfjkUrWN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

Lage has confirmed that no official approach has came from Arsenal, despite rumours, and with the sale of Morgan Gibbs-White recently, it seems unlikely that Wolves would allow Neto to leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are currently focusing on the departure of Nicolas Pepe for now, so if the Ivorian does leave the club, they could turn their attention to Neto as a replacement.

The money Wolves may demand for Neto may be a little excessive, especially considering Arsenal are a Premier League rival, so it might not be smart business to pursue the Portuguese international this summer.

Arsenal aren’t desperate for an attacking player as it stands, but of course, increased squad depth can only be beneficial.