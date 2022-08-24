Bruno Lage breaks silence on Arsenal’s interest in Pedro Neto

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has spoken out on Arsenal’s potential interest in Portuguese forward Pedro Neto.

Neto has been linked with a move away from Wolves this summer, after the Midlands club brought in Goncalo Guedes to bolster their attack.

Since the start of the season, Neto has been heavily involved in the Wolves squad in the Premier League, and manager Lage has now addressed rumours linking him to Arsenal this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target refuses to sign new deal
Harry Maguire’s Manchester United decision explained with World Cup on the horizon
Chelsea star in advanced talks with Bundesliga club over year-long loan move

Lage has confirmed that no official approach has came from Arsenal, despite rumours, and with the sale of Morgan Gibbs-White recently, it seems unlikely that Wolves would allow Neto to leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are currently focusing on the departure of Nicolas Pepe for now, so if the Ivorian does leave the club, they could turn their attention to Neto as a replacement.

The money Wolves may demand for Neto may be a little excessive, especially considering Arsenal are a Premier League rival, so it might not be smart business to pursue the Portuguese international this summer.

Arsenal aren’t desperate for an attacking player as it stands, but of course, increased squad depth can only be beneficial.

More Stories Pedro Neto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.