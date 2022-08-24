Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives honest take on Anthony Gordon price tag amid Chelsea & Spurs transfer links

Chelsea are the only team currently in the running to seal the transfer of Everton winger Anthony Gordon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite talk of Tottenham also eyeing up Gordon, Romano has played down those links in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Gordon looks an exciting young player and it would be intriguing to see what he could achieve in a better team, but many have also been surprised by the kind of money Everton seem set to ask for the 21-year-old.

Romano also feels it’s a lot of money to pay for Gordon, but he can also understand the desire of new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to invest a lot of money in top young talent.

Discussing the Gordon transfer saga, Romano said: “I’m aware there’s been talk of interest from Tottenham as well, but so far the only offer on the Everton table is from Chelsea.

“Negotiations continue, the personal terms between Gordon and Chelsea have been agreed.

“I think £60m is a very high price, honestly – but Todd Boehly wants to invest in young talent as an important part of the new Chelsea project.”

If Gordon can fulfil his potential at Stamford Bridge, then few will be concerned with the high asking price, but for the time being it looks a bit of a gamble.

Elsewhere in his column, Romano provided an update on other major Chelsea transfer news, including on their pursuit of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and another failed bid for Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana.

