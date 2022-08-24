“He is the right player for Tuchel” – Fabrizio Romano analyses what could happen next in major Chelsea transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has offered his exclusive insight into what could happen next with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he continues to be targeted by Chelsea.

It looks like it won’t be easy for the Blues to get a deal done for the Gabon international, with Barca currently asking for more money than they’re willing to pay.

However, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, Romano has explained what he thinks could happen next, stating his view that Aubameyang is clearly the right player for Chelsea.

Romano also says Barcelona need to sell Aubameyang in order to be able to register Jules Kounde, so that could perhaps play into Chelsea’s hands as they look to strike a fairer deal.

“I believe that this Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal is a strategy game,” Romano said.

“Chelsea know Barcelona need to sell to register Jules Kounde and don’t want to spend more than £15m plus add-ons, Barca know Auba is Thomas Tuchel’s priority choice and are asking €30m.

“I believe that €20m would be a fair price for an important striker considering that we are one week from the end of the transfer market; he is the right player for Tuchel who already knows Auba – a star player for him when they were at Borussia Dortmund.”

Chelsea surely need to bring in someone up front as soon as possible after letting Romelu Lukaku leave earlier in the summer.

Things didn’t work out for the Belgium international at Stamford Bridge, but this Blues side currently lacks an out-and-out centre-forward they can rely on.

Aubameyang might not be perfect due to his age, but he looks a decent short-term option for Tuchel and co., so fans will no doubt be keen for this to be resolved as soon as possible.