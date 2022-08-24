Exclusive: Chelsea expected to “insist” on top transfer target as two alternatives now unlikely

Chelsea will probably go back in for the transfer of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana despite having another bid rejected for the player.

The French centre-back has recently emerged as the Blues’ priority target in defence, and Fabrizio Romano has given his exclusive insight into this back-and-forth saga in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Fofana has shone at Leicester and Romano thinks he looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs at the moment, while other alternatives have been explored but no longer look to be available this summer.

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of last season, and have since signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but one more addition in that area of the pitch is surely a must before the transfer deadline.

Could Fofana be the answer? It’s clearly not an easy deal to get done, but Romano has suggested the saga might not be over yet.

“Another blow for Chelsea is that they’ve had a third bid for Wesley Fofana turned down, confirmed by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Still, like with the Aubameyang deal, I think Chelsea would do well to keep trying,” Romano explained.

“At the moment, there are not many other defenders of this level on the market: Man City declared Nathan Ake untouchable more than a month ago and the situation has not changed as things stand. I think Milan Skriniar was an excellent idea but Inter Milan declared him untouchable.

“I believe that Chelsea will insist on Fofana and it is the right choice: he is a potential world-class player, he is young, talented, fast. He’s also eager to get the move to Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea have also signed Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Cesare Casadei so far this summer.