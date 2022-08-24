David Moyes has confirmed West Ham have made a bid to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon this summer. The Brazilian midfielder was previously a target for Arsenal, according to Media Foot, but a move is yet to materialise.

With Arsenal bringing in Fabio Vieira, interest in Paqueta may have cooled, but it will be interesting to see if the Gunners pursue the Brazilian before the end of the window.

If Mikel Arteta opts to make an attempt to sign Paqueta, then he will now face competition from West Ham, with Moyes now confirming that they have made Lyon an offer.

“We have bid for him. Can play 10, 8, plays as a false 9. I think his pedigree is really good. Doesn’t always guarantee that it works but hope it helps towards getting better,” said Moyes, as relayed by football.london.

As Moyes has mentioned, Paqueta can play in a host of positions.

With the five substitution rule now implemented in the Premier League, having versatile options can be a huge advantage, and Paqueta has the capability to come in and be a regular starter in multiple different areas of the pitch.