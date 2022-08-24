Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has revealed how Erik ten Hag text him asking him to come to Manchester United before he joined the Dutch club.

Brobbey had been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, as Erik ten Hag scoured the Dutch market for reinforcements.

Brobbey originally left Ajax to lion German side RB Leipzig, but after just a short period in the Bundesliga, he returned to Ajax on loan.

This summer, Brobbey finalised a permanent deal back to Holland, re-signing for Ajax, but he did get a little text from Ten Hag looking to tempt him to make the switch to Manchester United.

“I absolutely wanted to go to Ajax. Erik also wanted to work with me, texted once if I was open to it, but I thanked him nicely. I wanted to go back [to Ajax]. My friends here, Ajax’s playing style, it just wasn’t finished yet,” said Brobbey, speaking to Voetbal International.

Clearly, Brobbey had his heart set on returning to Ajax, and even an offer from one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United wasn’t enough to tempt him.

The young striker certainly backs himself to succeed at Ajax, and could be seeing them as a stepping stone, if they can guarantee him regular football.

“Believe me, in a few years I will provide a nice transfer fee for Ajax and then the club will have made a nice profit,” added Brobbey, further showing the faith he has in his own ability.