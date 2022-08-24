EFL Cup third round draw: Multiple Premier League sides face each other with one epic clash

The third round draw for the EFL Cup has just been made with Premier League sides finding out who they will be playing in the next round.

Only one club from the top division has failed to make it to this stage of the competition and that is Fulham after the Cottagers lost 2-0 to Crawley Town last night.

Everyone else has navigated their way through safely with the Premier League clubs who are competing in European competitions joining the Carabao Cup in the third round – which includes the holders Liverpool

Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton were the last teams to qualify after wins tonight and who they will face in the third round can be seen below.

Full EFL Cup Third Round Draw

Leicester City vs Newport County

West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby County

Burnley vs Crawley Town

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage vs Charlton Athletic

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Gillingham