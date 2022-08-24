EFL Cup third round draw: Multiple Premier League sides face each other with one epic clash

The third round draw for the EFL Cup has just been made with Premier League sides finding out who they will be playing in the next round.
Only one club from the top division has failed to make it to this stage of the competition and that is Fulham after the Cottagers lost 2-0 to Crawley Town last night.
Everyone else has navigated their way through safely with the Premier League clubs who are competing in European competitions joining the Carabao Cup in the third round – which includes the holders Liverpool
Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton were the last teams to qualify after wins tonight and who they will face in the third round can be seen below.
Full EFL Cup Third Round Draw
Leicester City vs Newport County
West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Liverpool vs Derby County
Burnley vs Crawley Town
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stevenage vs Charlton Athletic
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford vs Gillingham