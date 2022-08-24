Erik ten Hag has personally requested one particular signing for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will still be over the moon with his team’s performance on Monday night after the Red Devils beat rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The Manchester club’s showing on the night was their best performance in a long time and it was the first real example since pre-season of the work that Ten Hag has been doing with what many regard as one of the worst Man United squads ever.

The Dutch coach, however, won’t be resting on his laurels and will still be looking to make that sort of performance a regular thing; whilst the Man United boss will also continue looking to improve his squad before the end of the transfer window.

According to Christian Falk, one player in particular that Ten Hag wants is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp and is personally involved in the signing of the goalkeeper.

Manchester United transfer news: Why does Ten Hag want Trapp?

Since Man United let Dean Henderson go on loan to Nottingham Forest this summer, Ten Hag has only one option for between the sticks in David De Gea.

The German goalkeeper is better suited to the Dutchman’s demands of being able to play out from the back and is coming off the back of a brilliant season with the Bundesliga club, in which he played a big part in the German club winning the Europa League

De Gea has been one of Man United’s best players over the last decade but the shot-stopper has come under a lot of scrutiny recently due to his style clashing with the new United boss.

The Spaniard is not very good with the ball at his feet and is not a keeper known for coming off his line, which are two qualities the new Man United boss needs.

Trapp would certainly be an upgrade on De Gea and it seems likely that the German will be a Manchester United player very soon.