Everton begin talks to sign Manchester United star

Everton have begun talks to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

Despite bringing in Amadou Onana already this summer, signing a midfielder could still be high on Frank Lampard’s priority list.

Fabian Delph recently left the club, and the likes of JP Gbamin have failed to live up to expectations.

Garner stands little chance of breaking into the Manchester United first-team, so a move away from the club could be the right step to continue his development.

According to The Athletic, Everton have begun talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Garner, but will face competition from Southampton, Tottenham, and Leicester to secure his signature.

Garner is an exciting young talent, but with Casemiro arriving at Manchester United, regular first-team minutes may be hard to come by this season.

Everton should be able to offer more regular football, but the question as to whether Garner can make the step up to the Premier League remains.

Garner played a pivotal role in helping Nottingham Forest get promoted to the Premier League, but the difference in difficulty between the two leagues is significant, and there is a chance he could struggle to adapt.