Everton join the race for yet another Chelsea star

Everton have joined the race for yet another Chelsea player as Frank Lampard looks to raid his former club.

After such a disappointing season last year, Everton needed to act fast in the transfer market to improve their squad in the hope that they can avoid another relegation battle.

The likes of Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, and Amadou Onana have been brought in to bolster Everton’s squad, and Lampard has turned to his former club Chelsea for further recruits.

talkSPORT recently claimed that Everton were looking to sign either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja as part of a deal which would see Anthony Gordon join Chelsea, and they’ve now entered the race to sign yet another one of Thomas Tuchel’s men.

According to 90min, Trevoh Chalobah is now being targeted by the Merseyside club, as Lampard looks to add yet another defender to his ranks due to the injuries to Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey.

After Chelsea brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, Chalobah may have fallen further down the pecking order at the club, so there’s a good chance Tuchel could allow the young defender to leave Stamford Bridge before the window closes at the end of the month.