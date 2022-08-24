Ex-Red Devil says two Man United players are already raising their game amid Antony transfer rumours

Could the Antony transfer rumours already be helping Manchester United out?

The Red Devils continue to be strongly linked with the Ajax winger, who could undoubtedly be an important addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad if the deal goes through.

Still, even now, Luke Chadwick wonders if the Antony links sparked Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho into life for Man Utd in their improved display against Liverpool on Monday night.

Chadwick is a big fan of Antony, saying he looks a perfect fit for United, but he also made it clear that the likes of Rashford and Sancho will be increasingly aware that they’ll now face a bigger fight for a place in Ten Hag’s XI.

Manchester United transfer news feeding through to the squad?

“He’s a hugely exciting player, the way he manipulates the ball, the skills he’s got. He’s in the United mould of an exciting winger who’ll get the crowd on their feet,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It brings competition as well – more options in those forward positions is really important. Rashford and Sancho were much improved against Liverpool – you wonder if they’ve seen the reports and know that they have to raise their game a little if they want to keep in the manager’s plans.

“If it does get done, along with Casemiro coming in, I think it’ll bring a real buzz to the club. I’d like to see another one or two come in and Antony looks like an exciting opportunity.

“I think United are quite desperate to get players in, and that means prices are going to be higher than they were earlier in the window.”