Fabrizio Romano provides Tottenham update regarding three outgoings

This summer’s transfer window has been a busy one for Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte as the London club tries to close the gap on last season’s top two.

The Italian managed to guide Spurs into the Champions League at the end of last season and now the club are looking to kick on with the world-class coach at the helm.

Tottenham have had an impressive window so far, with the London club recruiting: Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie.

It is likely that Spurs are not done in the market and could make another signing, should they get other stars out of the door, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on that front.

The transfer journalist has stated that Tottenham and Valencia are closing in on the final details to get Bryan Gil’s loan move to Spain over the line -with no buy option included in the deal.

Aside from the winger, Sampdoria are showing interest in Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks and as things stand, no talks are being held with Roma regarding a move.

The final update regards left-back Sergio Reguilón, with Romano stating that nothing is really happening around the Spanish full-back.

Tottenham will be looking to get these players and more out of the club before Deadline Day and maybe then a new star can come the other way.