Ex-Red Devil raises major concern about Liverpool star who was given another “really challenging time” by Man Utd ace on Monday

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick feels that the defensive qualities of Liverpool’s full-backs could be a cause for concern for them this season.

Man Utd earned a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side at Old Trafford on Monday night, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho giving Erik ten Hag a surprise three points.

It was far from Liverpool at their best, and Chadwick believes they’re clearly suffering from injuries and have the quality in their squad to turn things around once the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are back in action.

Still, Chadwick also told CaughtOffside that Rashford once again had a very good game against Trent Alexander-Arnold, raising questions about if Liverpool’s full-backs really bring enough to the table at the back compared to their superb contributions when they go forward.

“Liverpool can 100% turn it around with the quality they’ve got in their squad. They’re really missing Thiago, who is a lynchpin for them when they’re in possession, with his incredible ability to find passes and break the lines,” Chadwick said.

“They didn’t really get in behind United, which is how they usually play. Obviously last season they’d have had Mane and Jota, who were real threats with their pace and movement. They didn’t get in behind and break that last line, which is a bit different from what we’ve seen from them in the past. They’ve got world class players but they didn’t perform at their best against United.

“Still, I think they’ll be up there challenging come the end of the season. It’s been a bad start but I don’t think it’s anything they can’t sort out. Virgil van Dijk hasn’t started the season at his very best but he maybe he needs a more settled partner – Klopp’s rotated a lot between Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

“Their full-backs get forward really well, but for me there are some question marks about them defensively. Rashford’s always given Trent Alexander-Arnold a really challenging time when he’s played against him, particularly at Old Trafford, and that was the case again this time.”