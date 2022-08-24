Former Premier League referee Howard Webb set to return to England for new role

Former referee Howard Webb is set to replace Mike Riley as the head of referees in the Premier League.

Webb refereed in England between 1993 and 2014, whilst being the man in the middle in the Premier League for 11 years between 2003 and 2014.

The Englishman was regarded as the best official in the country during some of his time and was recognised for his work in the Premier League by being awarded the World Cup final and the Champions League final in 2010, in what would have been a special two months for the English official.

According to ESPN, Webb will leave his role as head of referees in Major League Soccer in the United States, which he has held since 2018, to become the new chief refereeing officer for the PGMOL – the body which oversees refereeing in English football.

It was announced in June that the current head of referees, Mike Riley, would be stepping down after coming under increasing pressure for refereeing standards and the way VAR had been implemented in the Premier League.

Speaking about his new role, Webb said via ESPN: “I am looking forward to returning to England and starting this new challenge when I have fulfilled my contract with PRO – it’s an excellent opportunity for me,

“I am very proud of what has been achieved during my tenure here and I aim to have a similar impact with the PGMOL, using the Elite Referee Development Plan as a real driving force. I know I will be inheriting a strong foundation laid by a lot of good work over a number of years. It is about maintaining these standards and then enhancing them to grow and positively impact the game in England.”