Frank Lampard addresses Anthony Gordon’s future amid interest from Chelsea

Frank Lampard has addressed Anthony Gordon’s future at Everton amid interest from Chelsea.

Gordon has been linked with a move away from Everton this summer. The England youth international played a pivotal role in helping Everton stay in the Premier League last season, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

Chelsea have shown significant interest in Gordon in recent weeks, and Everton manager Lampard has now addressed these rumours.

“He’s our player, everyone knows of Chelsea’s interest, we have a good relationship, ideally (a quick resolution to the situation) or we carry on and he’s our player,” said Lampard, as relayed by Alan Myers.

After categorically denying Gordon would leave the club previously, Lampard appears to have changed his tune a little.

The former Chelsea man is resigned to losing Gordon, but is looking for a swift solution, which is completely understandable as Everton will have to replace the winger.

With little time left in the transfer window, Everton may struggle to find a replacement in time if the saga continues.

Chelsea will be willing to pay a significant fee for Gordon, so there will be no issue being able to spend on a replacement, but if other clubs understand that Everton have money to play with, it can make negotiating difficult.