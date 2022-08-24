German club joins five-team race for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

RB Leipzig have joined the five-team race to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah who could be loaned out this summer.

A graduate of Chelsea’s academy who has been with the club since the age of eight, Chalobah had a breakout year last season and was seen regularly in Thomas Tuchel’s first 11.

As a result, the Blues offered the centre-back a new deal last November, which keeps the 23-year-old at Stamford Bridge until 2026.

Tuchel is after another centre-back during the current window following the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly and Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana is the man the German coach wants.

Should the Frenchman arrive at Stamford Bridge, the London club would be willing to let Chalobah leave for a season on loan, reports the Evening Standard.

Exclusive: RB Leipzig urgently need a central defender and have joined the race for Trevoh Chalobah. Chelsea prefer to loan rather than sell which makes a move to Tottenham unlikely. Inter and Roma still interested. #CFC https://t.co/9X88RPjwaA — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 24, 2022

Who wants to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah?

Aside from Leipzig, Serie A duo Inter Milan and Roma are also chasing the signature of Chalobah. Former Chelsea player, Fikayo Tomori, made the switch to Italy in 2021 and it has worked out tremendously for him so could the same happen to Chalobah?

Closer to home, Tottenham also have an interest in Chalobah, but Chelsea do not want to sell him on a permanent deal, states the Evening Standard.

According to 90min, the centre-back is also being targeted by Everton, as Frank Lampard looks to add another defender to his ranks due to the injuries to Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey.

That leaves the race for Chalobah at five teams but where the 23-year-old will be at the end of the transfer window is still up in the air.