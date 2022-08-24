Harry Maguire would be forgiven for wanting to move away from Manchester United for first-team football with the World Cup in Qatar soon approaching – although that is not the way that the Red Devils defender wants his tenure at Old Trafford to pan out.

Maguire was dropped for United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night, and watched on as fellow centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane gave Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah a torrid time at the Theatre of Dreams.

Of course, United captain Maguire would be one of the last names to leave out of choice, but Chelsea’s reported interest threw a spanner in the works in terms of his future at the club.

Yet according to the Daily Mail, Maguire is determined to fight for his United future despite his poor performances against Brighton and Brentford weighing down on him even further than any other performances so far in a red shirt.

The publication states that manager Erik ten Hag dropped him amidst the uncertainty over whether he could slide into United’s side after horror performances left the club bottom of the table.

Chelsea have checked on his availability with a move for Wesley Fofana growing ever more doubtful due to fee differences between the Blues and Leicester.

Yet United insist Maguire is not for sale, and he is focused on wrestling the shirt away from Martinez and Varane in light of their solid performances against Liverpool which hauled the Red Devils off the bottom of the table.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision