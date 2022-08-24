£30m striker now pushing hard to join Newcastle before Deadline Day

Watford forward Joao Pedro is reportedly pushing hard to get his transfer to Newcastle United done before this summer’s deadline.

The Brazilian has attracted plenty of interest in recent times, with Everton also thought to be keen on bringing him up from the Championship back to the Premier League.

Still, reports suggest Newcastle remain Pedro’s preference for the time being.

The Magpies have made serious offers for Pedro, worth up to £25million or more, with add-ons on top of that, according to various sources.

Newcastle fans will be keen to see more big names coming in, with Pedro an ideal addition to come alongside another top target in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.