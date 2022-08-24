West Ham eyeing late move for ‘goal machine’ who outscored Bowen last season

West Ham United are reportedly targeting a late transfer swoop for Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde.

The 28-year-old was first targeted by the Hammers last year while he was still at Montpellier, and he’s since moved to Rennes and had another strong season.

Laborde found the back of the net 17 times in total last season, and looks like he has what it takes to add a bit more to this Hammers front-line.

It remains to be seen if West Ham can definitely get a deal done, with Newcastle also thought to be in the running, according to reports from Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

Back in January, there was talk of Laborde having an asking price worth roughly £30million.

West Ham have already strengthened their attack this summer with the purchase of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.