Leeds United interested in Deadline Day deal for Belgium star

Belgium journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Leeds United are interested in services of Belgium star Michy Batshuayi.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a successful loan spell last season at Besiktas, scoring 14 league goals in 33 appearances.

Batshuayi is still owned by his parent club Chelsea as his contract doesn’t run down until next year.

Everton are also interested in his services as they look for striker re-inforcements to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

