Belgium journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Leeds United are interested in services of Belgium star Michy Batshuayi.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a successful loan spell last season at Besiktas, scoring 14 league goals in 33 appearances.

?? About the possible arrival of Michy #Batshuayi to #EvertonFC: Been told the system setup by Franck #Lampard would not suit the player's football well. #Leeds & #Newcastle could be other solutions until the end of transfer window. #ChelseaF leaning towards a definitive sale. pic.twitter.com/umM9uKxiyA — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 23, 2022

Batshuayi is still owned by his parent club Chelsea as his contract doesn’t run down until next year.

Everton are also interested in his services as they look for striker re-inforcements to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.