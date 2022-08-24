Leeds star has been punished by Jesse Marsch after training drill

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch reportedly made Brenden Aaronson wash Tyler Adams’ car as a punishment for losing a training drill.

The American tactician has made a strong start to the season with Leeds, despite only narrowly avoiding relegation last season shortly after taking over from Marcelo Bielsa.

It seems Marsch is bringing good discipline to this squad, with reports claiming he is keeping standards high in training.

Aaronson had seemingly been late for training and then lost a game, with Marsch ordering him to wash Adams’ car as his punishment, according to ESPN.

The 21-year-old has performed well since his summer move from RB Leipzig, and it will be interesting to see if this kind of man-management continues to get the best out of him.

