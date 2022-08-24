Huge blow as Liverpool star faces lengthy injury spell

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow as Naby Keita faces what looks like being a lengthy spell out injured.

The Guinea international has often had his fitness issues during his time at Anfield, which has seen him struggle to reach his full potential.

Liverpool would do well to replace Keita in midfield, and are facing growing calls to do so as we head towards the end of the transfer window.

Thiago Alcantara is also out, while Fabinho missed the start of the season as well, but it looks like Keita’s absence could be a long one.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn’t sound too optimistic about when he expected to see Keita come back.

LFC don’t tend to panic buy, but this seems like it’s becoming a serious situation and the club would do well to act.

Click here to find out more about the situation in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive take for CaughtOffside.