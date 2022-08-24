Former Liverpool star slams “disrespectful” Cristiano Ronaldo over Jamie Carragher snub

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has hit out at Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo for the disrespect he showed towards Reds legend Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football.

The Portuguese superstar notably snubbed Carragher but gave warm greetings to his old Man Utd team-mates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, who were alongside Carragher on punditry duty with Sky Sports.

Enrique believes this behaviour was not on, saying that this is an example of why he will never like Ronaldo.

See below for the Spaniard’s tweet attacking Ronaldo for this disrespectful gesture…

Enrique has become quite outspoken on social media in recent times, but it’s fair to say there’s a lot of substance to what he’s saying here.

Perhaps Ronaldo was focusing on chatting to his old team-mates, but it still comes across as rude and arrogant to ignore Carragher, who was a big name for Liverpool and undoubtedly a tough opponent for Ronaldo several times earlier in his career.