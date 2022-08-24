Liverpool targeting Brighton star to replace unreliable player

Liverpool are targeting Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as a potential replacement for Naby Keita.

Keita’s future at Liverpool remains up in the air at the moment, with the midfielder’s contract expiring next summer.

No progress has been made regarding a new deal, and Keita has now suffered another injury, making it difficult for Jurgen Klopp to rely on him.

After failing to win in their first three Premier League games, Liverpool may be forced to strengthen their midfield this summer, and according to the Daily Mirror, Caicedo could be targeted, with Keita becoming unreliable.

Not only Keita, but Thiago is also currently injured, and the Spaniard spent some time on the sidelines last season as well.

There’s no doubt if Liverpool have their full-strength midfield it’s difficult to gain points off them, but the issue they have is keeping their current crop of midfielders fit.

If Klopp can bring in a more reliable, robust, youthful midfielder such as Caicedo this summer, it could be a smart move, and despite appearing to have finished their summer business, a poor start may have forced Liverpool to explore the transfer market once again.