Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses Liverpool transfer plans following Naby Keita injury

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and that will surely see Jurgen Klopp come under pressure to turn to the transfer market for a solution.

The Reds are looking a little light in midfield at the moment, with Keita’s absence a blow, while Thiago Alcantara is also a little injury-prone.

It remains to be seen if Fabinho’s return from injury can boost Liverpool’s fortunes, but most fans will surely feel that the club could do with one final big investment before the end of the transfer window.

Still, Liverpool don’t tend to make signings unless they absolutely have to, and unless they identify the perfect player, and Fabrizio Romano suggests that’s not about to change.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “I think Jurgen Klopp told the truth about the club’s plans: Liverpool can only think of a new signing if a smart opportunity like Luis Diaz appeared in January for example, otherwise they will stay with the current squad.

“We’ve seen in the past that Liverpool under Klopp don’t tend to do panic buys – as things stand, the approach is the same.”

Liverpool fans may find this frustrating, but it seems they would do well to keep their expectations realistic as we head towards the end of the summer.