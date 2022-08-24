It’s a game that means little competitively ahead of their upcoming seasons, but Manchester City and Barcelona will have gauged a good marker as to where they stand in the 3-3 pre-season friendly draw at the Nou Camp.

In a game played out for charity, the Catalonian giants hosted a game against former boss Pep Guardiola on the east coast of Spain despite both teams playing games of their own just 72 hours before on Sunday.

Julian Alvarez put the Citizens up before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equaliser to leave the sides in stalemate at half-time.

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong put the Catalan club to the good just after the hour mark, whilst goals from Cole Palmer and Memphis Depay set up a grandstand finish.

Yet with moments to go in 11 minutes of stoppage time, Erling Haaland was fouled in the box to give Riyad Mahrez the chance to level the game in its dying embers.

And that he did, with the Algerian slamming a penalty into the top corner to mark the end of an enthralling encounter.

Gol de Mahrez de penalty (3-3) pic.twitter.com/xL4Cdv33HQ — FCBSeny (@FCBseny) August 24, 2022

City take on Crystal Palace at the weekend in a bid to catch Arsenal, who remain the only club with a 100 per cent record in the Premier Legaue table.

