Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target refuses to sign new deal

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Moussa Dembele has refused to sign a new deal.

Dembele’s contract is due to expire next summer, meaning Lyon could be forced to offload the striker during the current transfer window, or risk losing him on a free transfer.

According to Media Foot (via TBR), Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing the French striker.

Dembele managed 21 league goals last season, so it’s no shock to see some of the European elite circling around the 26-year-old, who could be available on the cheap unless he signs a new deal.

However, a new contract now seems unlikely, with L’Equipe reporting that Dembele has turned down a final contract offer from Lyon, and looks set to leave the club following the expiration of his current deal next summer.

If either Arsenal or Manchester United want to ramp up their interest in Dembele, then now could be a good time, before the window closes.

Lyon are likely to want to sell this summer, recouping some of the money they paid for him, rather than allow him to leave the club for free next year.