Manchester United have made a surprise loan bid for Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as they look to recruit proper competition for David de Gea with the Spaniard making a poor start to the season.

De Gea was largely at fault for the Red Devils’ loss to Brighton and was undoubtedly at fault for their humiliation at Brentford, in which he apologised for his poor performance.

With only Tom Heaton contending for a starting spot, Erik ten Hag could be in the hunt for another shot-stopper after deciding to loan out Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest.

And according to The Athletic, Dubravka has been chosen as the man to offer him competition.

The Magpies signed Nick Pope from Burnley earlier in the summer, and the Englishman has already been unbelievable by halting Manchester City to a draw last weekend, alongside saving Eddie Howe’s squad in the 0-0 draw against Brighton.

Dubravka, understandably, will not play as much if Pope keeps up his exploits and De Gea’s misfortunes in recent weeks could offer him some form of incentive to go and play in European competition.

The Red Devils are yet to reach an agreement for his services, but his omission from the Carabao Cup win over Tranmere on Wednesday evening left alarm bells ringing between fans.

