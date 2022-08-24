Manchester United are readying another offer to sign Ajax winger Antony after their initial approach was rejected.

Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United all summer, and with Erik ten Hag managing the Brazilian during his time at Ajax, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Ten Hag will know what Antony is capable of and what he can offer to the Manchester United side, hence why the club have made a significant offer to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are readying another offer to bring Antony to the Premier League this summer, after their initial approach was rejected.

Ajax are reportedly holding out for around £84m for the winger, an extortionate fee for someone who hasn’t proved himself for too long.

After already losing Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United, Ajax may be reluctant to sell another one of their star players, which is why the fee they are demanding is so high.

The money won’t bother Manchester United too much, if they need a player, they will pay the price, and after such a disappointing season, reinforcements are indeed necessary.