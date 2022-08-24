Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is gathering interest from FC Andorra, a Spanish club owned by former player Gerard Pique.

Pique spent four years at Manchester United, before returning to his home country, signing for Barcelona in 2008. Since then, Pique has spent his whole career at the Spanish giants, and now owns a Spanish second division side, FC Andorra.

Now, Pique’s club Andorra have made an offer to sign Manchester United youngster Hannibal on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy of £21m, according to the Daily Mail.

Pique may be looking to use his Manchester United connections to secure a deal, with West Brom and Birmingham reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Hannibal has had little involvement in the Manchester United first-team this season, meaning a move away from the club will be necessary to help with his development.

Manchester United may want Hannibal to only leave on loan rather than permanently, as he could eventually develop into a player capable of playing in the first-team at Old Trafford.