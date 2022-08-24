Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Ajax star Antony, and are expected to push again to get this transfer done, according to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account.

The Italian journalist has provided an update on the Antony situation, also stating that Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech would likely be in line to replace the Brazil international at the Amsterdam Arena.

See below for Romano’s tweet on the situation as he expects Man Utd to keep trying to agree this deal with Ajax, whom they have already raided this summer for manager Erik ten Hag and defender Lisandro Martinez…

Both Ajax and Antony side, waiting for Manchester United new official bid since yesterday. New proposal expected this week to push again after €80m rejected. ? #MUFC ?? Personal terms already agreed;

?? Antony wants Man Utd move. Ajax, keen on Hakim Ziyech if Antony leaves. https://t.co/wzsaZY7qDz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

United fans will be desperately hoping an agreement can be struck here, as Antony looks ideal to come in as an upgrade on inconsistent attacking players Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Ziyech has struggled at Chelsea so an exit makes sense for him, particularly if he can return to his old club, where he previously enjoyed some of the finest form of his career.