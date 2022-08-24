Exclusive: Manchester United ace “has said his goodbyes”, two more departures likely to follow

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said his goodbyes as he prepares to join Marseille on loan for the 2022/23 season.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and James Garner are likely to be the next two players out of the door.

Man Utd have made changes to their squad this summer, bringing in big names like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, along with promising talents Lisandro Martinez and Tyrrell Malacia from the Eredivisie.

Still, it makes sense that next on Erik ten Hag’s agenda could be to trim down this squad by offloading backup players who are unlikely to feature much this season.

Bailly is heading for Marseille on loan, and Romano says the Ivory Coast international had also been targeted by Fulham and Roma, though he was keen for the move to Marseille in order to play Champions League football.

“Eric Bailly has said his goodbyes at Manchester United. He’ll be travelling to Marseille this morning to complete his loan move to the Ligue 1 giants by undergoing a medical and signing his contract. The deal will be completed in hours,” Romano said.

“The only Premier League club that had requested Bailly was Fulham, but the player wanted to play in the Champions League. AS Roma had also thought of Bailly as an option, with his old manager Jose Mourinho.

“Next up for Man United – they will focus on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Garner and more departures.”

United earned their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.