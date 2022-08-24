Newcastle United are reportedly looking closely at Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as a potential transfer target.

The Scotland international has been a key player in the Man Utd line up in recent times, but many fans will feel he’s not really good enough to be more than a squad player for a club of this size.

Newcastle, however, might be a good move for McTominay, as he would surely start more games for the club and possibly give them an upgrade on what they currently have in the middle of the park.

It seems McTominay is attracting interest towards the end of the summer, with Newcastle among the clubs eyeing him up, according to Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Discussing McTominay’s situation, Jones said: “There is no doubt that McTominay has a few clubs looking at him.

“I know Newcastle are looking at this one closely as they contemplate adding one more midfielder to the squad. West Ham will come in for him too if he genuinely is available.”

Newcastle have brought in some big names since their takeover last year, with Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier joining in January, while Sven Botman is another exciting big-name arrival this summer.