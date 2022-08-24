Manchester United’s search for a new goalkeeper takes a twist

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp and it looked like the German keeper was on his way to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Christian Falk, Trapp is a player Man United boss Erik ten Hag wants and is personally involved in United’s attempt to sign the goalkeeper.

The German shot-stopper is well suited to the Dutchman’s demands of being able to play out from the back and is coming off the back of a brilliant season with the Bundesliga club, in which he played a big part in the German club winning the Europa League.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, Man United have made an offer for another goalkeeper today and now Frankfurt expect their goalkeeper to stay at the club.

The Bundesliga outfit are even going to offer him a new contract with long-term benefits in order to tie him down for the next few seasons.

News #Trapp: We've been told that #MUFC made an official offer to another goalkeeper in the last hours. Frankfurt bosses expect him to stay. They don't search a new No. 1. Their plan: Long-term contract, more salary, position in the club after his career.

Manchester United transfer news: Who is the other goalkeeper?

Since this report is coming out of Germany, it is likely that the goalkeeper United have bid for is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer.

The Independent linked Man United with the 33-year-old this week and with the Switzerland international only having one year left on his current deal in Germany, it is likely that United could get the goalkeeper at a good price.

Now that a bid has reportedly been submitted, the next few days should reveal who Man United want between the sticks for the rest of the season.