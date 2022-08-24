Marseille announce the signing of Man United’s Eric Bailly with epic video

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan.

The deal is a loan move for the rest of the season but the French side have a £5m option to purchase the Ivory Coast defender if they qualify for the Champions League and if the player makes a certain amount of appearances, according to the Telegraph.

Marseille announced the signing in epic fashion, with the French club ripping off Marvel’s intro and portraying their new centre-back as a superhero.

Should Marseille take up that option to buy in a year’s time, Bailly will leave Man United after spending six years with the Premier League club.

The defender joined the Manchester club from Villarreal in 2016 but his time at the club was unfortunately plagued by injuries.

The Ivory Coast star made 133 appearances in a United shirt and scored just one goal for the Red Devils. Bailly won the EFL Cup, Europa League and Community Shield during his time at Old Trafford, with that spell under Jose Mourinho being his most memorable time at the Manchester club.