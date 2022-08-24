Lille have fined Mohamed Bayo and banished him to the reserves after it emerged that he was out late clubbing the night before the team were thrashed 7-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe notably scored eight seconds into the game as PSG ran riot against Lille, with Bayo and his team-mates clearly not at anywhere near the required standard.

Social media clips have emerged showing that Bayo was on a heavy night out just the evening before the big game, and this reportedly left Lille furious.

The player has now been fined £65k and sent to the reserve team as a punishment, according to L’Equipe.

Lille president Olivier Letang hit out at Bayo after his side were humbled by PSG in front of their own fans.

Letang told Amazon Prime : “It is a lack of respect for the club.

“A lack of respect for the coaching staff and also our supporters.

“We were, along with the coach, very annoyed, even furious, about this behaviour that for us is not tolerable.”