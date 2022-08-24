Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

Isak is one of the most highly-rated young strikers in Europe, and at 22 years old, has already made 37 appearances for his country.

The Swedish star joined Sociedad from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, and he now looks set to make yet another move in his short career.

According to The Athletic, Isak is edging closer to a move to Newcastle, for a fee of around £60m.

With Callum Wilson once again suffering from an injury, Newcastle needed to add firepower to their front line. When fit and firing, Wilson is one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League, but staying healthy is his biggest issue.

The signing of Chris Wood in January was meant to give Wilson some much-needed cover and competition, but the former Burnley man struggled to hit the heights expected of him.

Now, adding Isak to the frame will make Eddie Howe’s squad stronger, with the Swedish international capable of playing across the front three, and adding pace and power to their attack.